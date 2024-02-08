Will the Cowboys end up hiring this experienced AFC East coach?

The Dallas Cowboys had a solid 2023-24 season; however, the team is hungry for an improved postseason showing. Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left the team after the playoffs. Thus, the Cowboys are in contact with AFC East New York Jets assistant coach Marquand Manuel.

The Cowboys could add an experienced AFC East assistant to their staff

Dallas' search for a new DC continues to intensify after Dan Quinn's departure. The Cowboys scheduled Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for an interview on Thursday, per Todd Archer.

Manuel could bring valuable experience to the Dallas defense. He was the Atlanta Falcon's DC during the 2017-18 season. In addition, he served time as an assistant for the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets.

The Cowboys are hoping one of their DC candidates can help tighten up their squad after a disappointing postseason end. Dallas suffered a stunning 49-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Third-year quarterback Jordan Love wreaked havoc on the team with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Moreover, Dallas could not stop the Packers' ground game. Aaron Jones rushed for 118 yards and three TDs on 21 carries. The Cowboy's first-round playoff loss will sting going into the 2024-25 season. However, it will not define them.

The team decided to keep head coach Mike McCarthy despite endless criticism from analysts and fans. Players and members of the organization praised McCarthy for his leadership and influence on the team culture. Dallas will need to bring its solid foundation into the next season for improved success.

As the offseason gets in full swing, it will be interesting to see who the Cowboys select as their next strategic defensive leader.