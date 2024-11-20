The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season has not gone as expected and over halfway through the season, things are officially off the rails. Whether it was poor play from the jump or a string of bad injuries, it's all but over for them going forward this year.

In their most recent loss to the Houston Texans, the Cowboys suffered yet another injury. This time, though, it is a gruesome one for safety Markquese Bell. Speaking about the injury, special teams coordinator John Fassel had to fight back tears.

“It hurts,” said Fassel. “He was playing as good special teams ball through 10 games as I can remember. He got hurt doing what he does best — flying in there, diving. He’s going to be OK, but, gosh, you spend so much time with these guys in meetings and the practice field and the game field. … I’m hurting for him, because he was on a mission.”

What has gone wrong for the Cowboys this season?

The Cowboys' season started with a big win over the Cleveland Browns. After that, things spiraled quickly, losing in blowout fashion to the New Orleans Saints. That was while they were healthy. Since then, they've gone 2-6 and been blown out multiple times.

A big reason for the Cowboys' struggles has been non-stop injuries. Some of the players injured include Brandin Cooks, Jake Ferguson, Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Tyler Guyton, Sam Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland.

The most notable injury of them all, however, has been quarterback Dak Prescott. Missing multiple games with the injury, Prescott was officially placed on injured reserve Nov. 18 and will likely miss the rest of the season. As a result, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance will have to hold down to fort going forward and have already had to manage the last couple of games, resulting in big losses.

It isn't just injuries, though. Even when healthy, Prescott had been struggling. On the season, Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also has four fumbles on the year.