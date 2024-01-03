La'el Collins has not yet officially reunited with the Dallas Cowboys

As the Dallas Cowboys try to win the NFC East in Week 18, they were expected to bolster their offensive line with La'el Collins. However, it now appears anything deal between Collins and the Cowboys has been announced prematurely.

Dallas hasn't yet reached an agreement with Collins, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. The Cowboys remain motivated to get a deal done, but Collins still has interest from a number of suitors.

Collins famously began his NFL career with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent six years with the team, appearing in 74 games and starting 71 of them. However, after the 2022 season, Collins was released after trade talks felt flat.

He landed with the Cincinnati Bengals and started 15 games with them in 2022. A torn ACL ended his season early however and ultimately his tenure with the Bengals. Now a free agent again, Collins has been looking for the perfect landing spot.

Offensive line certainly hasn't been the strength of what has been a very good Cowboys team. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked 39 times heading into Week 18, tied for fifth-most in the league. Guard Tyler Smith is currently battling through a plantar fascia injury. Dallas could use some help as they look to keep Prescott upright in the pocket.

That help could eventually be La'el Collins. The two sides are reportedly talking and a deal come still come to fruition. But for now, Dallas is still searching for offensive line help. Whoever is up front, the Cowboys will need their best when they take on the Washington Commanders in Week 18.