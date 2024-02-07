As the Cowboys look for their next defensive coordinator, Rex Ryan has emerged as a potential candidate.

After losing Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys are searching far and wide for their next defensive coordinator. The Cowboys appear open to all options as they look for Mike McCarthy's defensive right-hand man.

Current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan has become the latest to interview for the vacant DC position, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. He joins big names such as former Washington Commanders head coach Ron River and former Minnesota Vikings HC Mike Zimmer vying for the Cowboys opening.

Ryan hasn't been in the NFL since 2016, when he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills. His two year stint in Buffalo came after Ryan was head coach of the New York Jets from 2009-2014. Over his entire head coaching tenure, Ryan's teams held a 61-66 record. The Jets advanced to the AFC Championship in back-t0-back years from 2009-2010.

Before he became a head coach, Ryan was a defensive coach with the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2008. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2005. Ryan also has extensive college coaching experience, working at the level from 1987-1998 with a stint as the defensive line coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 1994-95.

While his time as head coach might be questioned, Rex Ryan is still a respected defensive mind. The Cowboys are in need of a new leader with Quinn's departure. Perhaps Dallas offers Ryan the perfect opportunity to make his NFL return.

If Ryan were to come to the Cowboys, he would be inheriting a strong defensive unit. However, there will be plenty of expectations for whoever takes over the role. Interviewing for the job, Ryan seems like he wants to take that challenge head on.