The Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 embarrassment in San Francisco has become the disaster that keeps on giving for America's Team. After Leighton Vander Esch suffered a concerning neck injury in the late stages of the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers, the veteran linebacker will join a growing list of Dallas defenders on injured reserve.

Vander Esch's neck injury is not the first of his career, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in an interview on Tuesday that there was a possibility the linebacker could land on IR. That possibility became a reality on Thursday morning when McCarthy said during a press conference that the Cowboys will be without Vander Esch for at least the next few weeks

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed LB Leighton Vander Esch will be placed on injured reserve,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported via X on Thursday morning. “No update beyond that. Vander Esch will miss at least the next four to six weeks. There is hope he will be designated to return.”

Vander Esch is the second Cowboys linebacker to sustain a significant injury this season after third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown's season ended thanks to an ACL injury sustained this preseason.

McCarthy also noted during his Thursday morning presser that he “liked what he saw” from Rashaan Evans, a former first-round pick that the Cowboys recently acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad to help with depth in their linebacking corps. Evans joins Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, and Markquese Bell as the only healthy linebackers on Dallas' depth chart at the moment.