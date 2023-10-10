The Dallas Cowboys suffered a humbling 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn got real on the path forward for the defense after a disappointing performance.

“When you get your a** kicked,” Dan Quinn said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You really only got a couple choices in a fight: You pout about it or you get back up and say, ‘Bring it on' and you get rocking again. And I certainly know that's what we're going to do. … I've been on teams where it goes the other way, where there's finger pointing and blame. And that's certainly not this group. We're extremely disappointed, but also know what we're made of. We're not going to let this game beat us twice.”

The Cowboys will be on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football this week, although Dallas fans will undoubtedly show up. It is a tough game, but the Chargers are not as tough of a matchup as the 49ers.

Regardless, the Cowboys have dreamed of competing with the top teams in the league, like the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles all offseason, so the blowout loss was a reality check. There is a lot of progress to be made if Dallas wants to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

The Cowboys and Quinn still have a strong defensive roster, headlined by Micah Parsons. However, Quinn will have to figure out how to maximize Micah Parsons' impact on the game against top teams like the 49ers and Eagles.