Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones promised to go “all in” during the offseason, a pledge that most fans feel went unfulfilled after the lack of meaningful additions to the roster. Following their 1-2 start in the first three games of the 2024 season, former head coach Jason Garrett is calling them out.

Related Dallas Cowboys NewsArticle continues below
Derrick Henry reveals message to Ravens teammates before bullying Cowboys
Derrick Henry reveals message to Ravens teammates before bullying Cowboys
Dak Prescott’s immediate message to Cowboys after close loss to Ravens
Dak Prescott’s immediate message to Cowboys after close loss to Ravens
Lamar Jackson highlights Ravens’ desperation in win vs. Cowboys
Lamar Jackson highlights Ravens’ desperation in win vs. Cowboys

Garrett, now an analyst for NBC's pregame show Football Night in America after serving as Cowboys head coach from 2011 to 2019, criticized the current roster following their setback on Sunday and stated his belief that they lack physicality via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“They’re not a physical football team,” he explained. “Everyone understands this about the Cowboys now. You have to go in there and run the ball. The last two years they were dominant at home. I think teams have found the formula. Run the ball, get ahead, and that’s what silences that pass rush. The Ravens controlled most of this ballgame because they handed it off and dominated the line of scrimmage.”

The Ravens had their way with the Cowboys on the ground, amassing 274 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Dallas had no answer for running back Derrick Henry, who led the way with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

This comes on the heels of Dallas having surrendered 190 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in their embarrassing loss last week to the New Orleans Saints in front of their home fans.

The 2024 campaign is crucial for the Cowboys, who were ousted from the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers in disappointing fashion last year, extending their championship drought to 28 years. So far, things haven't gone according to plan.

Jason Garrett was fired in 2019 after 11 seasons as Cowboys head coach 

Commentator Jason Garrett on the sidelines during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Garrett, who was a backup quarterback for the Cowboys from 1993 to 1999, later joined their coaching staff as offensive coordinator before being promoted to full-time head coach in 2011. When he was terminated after the 2019 season, he had become the second-longest-serving head coach in team history with an 85-67 record.

Despite letting him go, Jones spoke in nothing short of glowing terms of Garrett when announcing the decision in early January of 2020, via NFL.com.

“Jason Garrett's legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work, and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.

“He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.”

The current Cowboys will have a chance to prove their former coach wrong when they take on the New York Giants this Thursday evening at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.