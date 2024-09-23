Garrett, now an analyst for NBC's pregame show Football Night in America after serving as Cowboys head coach from 2011 to 2019, criticized the current roster following their setback on Sunday and stated his belief that they lack physicality via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“They’re not a physical football team,” he explained. “Everyone understands this about the Cowboys now. You have to go in there and run the ball. The last two years they were dominant at home. I think teams have found the formula. Run the ball, get ahead, and that’s what silences that pass rush. The Ravens controlled most of this ballgame because they handed it off and dominated the line of scrimmage.”
The Ravens had their way with the Cowboys on the ground, amassing 274 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Dallas had no answer for running back Derrick Henry, who led the way with 151 yards and two touchdowns.
This comes on the heels of Dallas having surrendered 190 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in their embarrassing loss last week to the New Orleans Saints in front of their home fans.
The 2024 campaign is crucial for the Cowboys, who were ousted from the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers in disappointing fashion last year, extending their championship drought to 28 years. So far, things haven't gone according to plan.
Jason Garrett was fired in 2019 after 11 seasons as Cowboys head coach
Garrett, who was a backup quarterback for the Cowboys from 1993 to 1999, later joined their coaching staff as offensive coordinator before being promoted to full-time head coach in 2011. When he was terminated after the 2019 season, he had become the second-longest-serving head coach in team history with an 85-67 record.
“Jason Garrett's legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work, and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.
“He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.”
The current Cowboys will have a chance to prove their former coach wrong when they take on the New York Giants this Thursday evening at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Michael Whitaker is an experienced NHL and NFL writer and also covers local Detroit sports for Bally Sports Detroit. He has a Bachelor's Degree in journalism from Eastern Michigan University.