Garrett, now an analyst for NBC's pregame show Football Night in America after serving as Cowboys head coach from 2011 to 2019, criticized the current roster following their setback on Sunday and stated his belief that they lack physicality via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“They’re not a physical football team,” he explained. “Everyone understands this about the Cowboys now. You have to go in there and run the ball. The last two years they were dominant at home. I think teams have found the formula. Run the ball, get ahead, and that’s what silences that pass rush. The Ravens controlled most of this ballgame because they handed it off and dominated the line of scrimmage.”

The Ravens had their way with the Cowboys on the ground, amassing 274 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Dallas had no answer for running back Derrick Henry, who led the way with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

This comes on the heels of Dallas having surrendered 190 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in their embarrassing loss last week to the New Orleans Saints in front of their home fans.

The 2024 campaign is crucial for the Cowboys, who were ousted from the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers in disappointing fashion last year, extending their championship drought to 28 years. So far, things haven't gone according to plan.