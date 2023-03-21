Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After releasing Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys knew they needed to add more talent to their running back room. The Cowboys have now done just that, adding a two-time Super Bowl champion behind presumed starter Tony Pollard.

Dallas has signed running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, via Todd Archer of ESPN. Jones’ signing comes on the same day that the Cowboys re-upped fellow running back Rico Dowdle.

Ronald Jones entered the NFL in 2018 as a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By his third season in Tampa, Jones had earned a lion’s share of the Buccaneers’ backfield with a career-high 192 rushing attempts. However, when Tampa Bay signed Leonard Fournette in 2021, Jones saw his opportunities with the Buccaneers dwindle.

Jones spent this past season with the Kansas City Chiefs. While he only played in six games and received 17 total rushing attempts, Jones did win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. After taking home a title with the Buccaneers in 2021, Jones now has two Super Bowl rings to his name.

The running back will be looking to make it three in Dallas. It’s hard to imagine Jones immediately stepping into the role that Ezekiel Elliott’s release vacated. Jones hasn’t been a feature back in some time. However, the Cowboys won’t be looking for him to start with Pollard around. Jones will have an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in the Cowboys’ backfield.

Jones is just 25-years-old and was one of the better running backs in his draft class. Outside of the Super Bowl wins, Jones’ career hasn’t necessarily lived up to statistical expectations. The Cowboys are hoping that all changes in Dallas.