Stephen A. Smith is still trolling Dallas Cowboys fans, and Michael Irving has been reduced to begging for a trade. And now ESPN’s Damien Woody has blasted Micah Parsons for throwing his Cowboys’ teammates under the bus.

Woody took Parsons to task, according to his comments on NFL on ESPN’s YouTube page.

“First of all, I don’t like that, I don’t like what he said,” Woody said. “Bro, you haven’t looked at the film. How do you know what the hell guys did?”

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons knocks on teammates

In a postgame interview after the 28-25 loss to the Ravens, Parsons said players are trying to do too much.

“We don’t need everyone to be Superman; we don’t need no Supermans at all,” Parsons said. “We just need 11 guys playing together.”

Parsons received a question on how he and the Cowboys can fix it, and he said, “Bro, I have no idea. I’m gonna be real like. I really believe we’re being tested.”

Subsequently, Woody lit into Parsons for his comments.

“Talking about guys being Superman and all that,” Woody said. “You haven’t looked at the film. Why don’t you hold yourself accountable, like damn I need to play better? What the hell did you do? Okay, the whole defense got absolutely manhandled. What the hell did you do Micah Parsons? While you’re sitting there talking about other guys being Superman. Hell, last time I checked Superman can toss people off of him. I didn’t see not one Dallas Cowboy toss a Baltimore Raven offensive linemen off of them. So Micah Parsons why don’t you just shut the hell up and get back to the field and see what’s going on? Why are you pointing the finger at somebody else?

The Cowboys defense got shredded by the Ravens’ ground game, surrendering 274 yards on 45 carries. Ouch. Running back Derrick Henry, who the Cowboys failed to sign in the offseason, torched them for 151 yards and two touchdowns om 25 brutal carries.

How did Micah Parsons do in Sunday's game?

He totaled only five tackles. Also, through the Cowboys’ first three games Parsons has managed only one sack. Certainly that will change. After all, Parsons was AP defensive rookie of the year in 2021, finished eighth in the MVP voting in 2022, and landed his third straight All-Pro honor in 2023.

But the Cowboys haven’t paid Parsons like they did quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb. Still, when Parsons gets a deal done, he's expected to be the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Parsons could play under his $21.3 million fifth-year option in 2025, but told nfl.com he expects the contract to take care of itself and he’d like to play his whole career with the Cowboys.

“There's nothing like wearing the star when you do it the right way,” Parsons said. “So in terms of being here, I want to be here my whole life.”