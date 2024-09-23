Stephen A. Smith is known for a lot of things, including his reputation as a relentless Dallas Cowboys troll. The ESPN personality was back at it again on Sunday following the NFC East team's failed comeback bid in a 28-25 loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Stephen A. Smith can't stop trolling the Cowboys and their fans

During the fourth quarter of the Cowboys-Ravens game, a man wearing a huge Dallas hat and with a look of absolute disappointment on his face was spotted by FOX Sports's cameras. Later on, Smith posted a photo of the same man, except with his laughing face edited into it, on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

It was not the only troll job by Smith on the Cowboys on Sunday.

In a video posted on X, Smith sarcastically told Dallas fans to be proud of Dak Prescott and company because the Cowboys nearly pulled off a massive comeback.

“I'm not going to get on you [Cowboys] too much today because you came back and made a fight out of it,” Smith said. “You fought. Cowboys fans, you fought. Be proud of yourself because you fought and you fought and you fought on. But you still lost. We'll talk about that tomorrow on First Take.

The Cowboys looked done entering the fourth quarter of the Ravens game, as they found themselves at the point trailing by 22 points. However, Dallas, as Smith said, showed some fight. Dak Prescott scored a one-yard rushing touchdown with a little under nine minutes left in regulation and Dallas followed that up with a successful two-point conversion attempt to trim its deficit down to 16 points.

Jalen Tolbert later caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Prescott with 7:07 minutes remaining. Another two-point conversion further cut into the Ravens' lead, as Dallas was then behind by just 10 points. After forcing the Ravens to punt, the Cowboys engineered an 11-play drive that was capped off by a KaVontae Turpin touchdown reception which preceded the extra point from Brandon Aubrey. However, the Cowboys failed to get the ball back, leading to their second loss of the season.

The flurry of touchdowns in the fourth quarter all ultimately went for naught, with Dallas unable to overcome its defensive shortcomings, particularly on the ground where the Ravens racked up 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.

After back-to-back losses, the Cowboys will aim to stop their bleeding in Week 4 when they visit division rival New York Giants.