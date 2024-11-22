Immediately after Daniel Jones negotiated his release from the New York Giants, he became the top available quarterback in free agency. As one of the many teams potentially in need of his services, the Dallas Cowboys confused fans by listing the sixth-year veteran on their website despite no official announcement of signing him.

However, just hours after Jones was listed on the website under the “roster” tab for the team, his name was removed.

After the Giants reportedly absorbed $20 million of Jones' $40 million contract to waive him, the Duke alum will soon become a free agent once the release is official. Along with the Cowboys, the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams potentially eyeing Jones.

Should he land with a new team by the end of 2024, Jones is not expected to play another snap in his sixth season but rather be added as an experienced backup to an organization dealing with similar struggles at quarterback.

Cowboys' 2024 quarterback issues

While the answer to the Cowboys' quarterback struggles does not appear to be Jones, the team is still searching for a solution under center. Since Dak Prescott went down with a hamstring injury in Week 9, Dallas has mustered just 16 total points in its last two games with Cooper Rush commanding the huddle.

Rush's first start was a disaster to the tune of a mere 45 passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. His second start was significantly better, as he threw for 354 yards against the Houston Texans, but he still struggled to guide the team into the end zone.

Rush's struggles have fans and critics wondering if head coach Mike McCarthy will turn to backup Trey Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance took the field in relief of Rush in Week 10 but completed just four of his six passes for 21 yards and an interception.