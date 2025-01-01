For the second time, the Ezekiel Elliott era has come to a close with the Dallas Cowboys. He was waived ahead of the Cowboys' regular-season finale, which takes place on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

And now, he's officially a free agent after going unclaimed on waivers.

A three-time Pro Bowler from 2016 to 2022 with the Cowboys, Elliott racked up 8,262 yards and led the NFL in rushing yards in both 2016 and 2018. He was released by the Cowboys after the 2022 season and later signed with the New England Patriots.

He returned to the Cowboys with a one-year contract after the 2024 NFL Draft and racked up 226 yards and three touchdowns on 74 total carries this season; he also had 69 yards on 12 receptions.

