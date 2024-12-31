In the midst of a disappointing season the Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with former All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott. The team granted Elliott’s release request Tuesday, allowing the ninth-year veteran to sign with a playoff-bound team and pursue a championship.

After the move was finalized, both Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones and Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports released statements.

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today. As I have said many times previously, Zeke’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best,” Jones’ statement read, per Ian Rapoport on X.

Meanwhile, Arceneaux added, “I’d like to thank Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys for affording Zeke this unique opportunity in granting us our release. Even though nothing is imminent, Zeke is excited about the possibilities and is grateful. He’s got a lot of good football left in him and will remain a Dallas Cowboy for life,” via Ian Rapoport.

After spending last season with the New England Patriots, Elliott returned to Dallas for his eighth year with the franchise. He will now hit waivers and can be added by any team interested in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones shows respect for RB Ezekiel Elliott after release

While Elliott could provide important depth for a contender, particularly as a versatile goal line presence, he’s endured the least impactful season of his career in 2024. The former first-round pick has 74 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with the Cowboys this season. Elliott’s added 12 receptions on 15 targets for 69 yards.

Elliott signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Patriots prior to the 2023 season. He racked up 955 total yards and five touchdowns with New England, hauling in 51 receptions.

After his one-season absence, Elliott returned to the Cowboys, where he made a name for himself as one of the league’s premier running backs. He had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons in Dallas with two additional seasons with at least 979 yards.

In the Cowboys’ Week 16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Elliott scored his 71st rushing touchdown with the team. That brought him within one score of Tony Dorsett, who’s second all-time in Cowboys’ history with 72 touchdowns. Elliott also ended a touchdown drought at AT&T stadium that went all the way back to 2022.

Assuming this is the end of Elliott’s career in Dallas, he’ll walk away with 10,893 total yards, 83 touchdowns and 317 receptions in nine memorable years with the team.