The Dallas Cowboys look to bring good energy into their training camp as they prepare for the 2024-25 season. However, the opening news conference for the team's camp was delayed due to owner and GM Jerry Jones' involvement in a paternity case. Jones' case has now reportedly come to an end.

Jones' trial focused on whether 27-year-old Alexandra Davis and her mother Cynthia Davis had breached a 1998 agreement that barred them from suing to establish paternity. Jones countersued Alexandra Davis, who alleged that she was the Cowboys owner's biological daughter. Yet, the case reached a conclusion on Tuesday when Jones agreed to drop the countersuit if Davis and her mother dismissed the pending lawsuit against him, per ESPN.

The announcement took place on the second day of the trial in Texarkana, Texas, 180 miles east of Dallas. Part of Tuesday's agreement requires Jones' 1998 contract with the Davises to remain intact. ESPN provided more insight into the background of Cynthia Davis and Jerry Jones' relationship in the following passage:

“Cynthia Davis had testified Monday that she and Jones met when she was working for American Airlines out of Little Rock, Arkansas, and they began a romantic relationship. She testified that she began to regret agreeing to the terms of the 1998 agreement, adding that while it was good for her financially, it didn't account for her daughter's desire to have a relationship with her father,” per the Associated Press article on ESPN.

Jones thanked the jury for their time after the agreement was announced and said the defendants “were well-meaning.” He also stated he was happy an agreement was reached.

The Cowboys owner will now turn his attention to his team's training camp as they prepare for a crucial 2024-25 season. Dallas wants to make a deeper playoff run after being bounced out of the first round in 2024.