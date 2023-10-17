The Dallas Cowboys outlasted the Los Angeles Chargers in a 20-17 Monday Night football win. However, the game was far from a masterpiece. The Cowboys will certainly take the win, but know they have work to do going forward.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones put it best after the win.

“I felt it was as disjointed or sloppy a game as—maybe that’s a strong word—for both sides,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I really thought the game was, relatively speaking statistically, was even. … Penalties evened out. The stats were real even on the game. It was a hard fought game, they’re a good team … I’m really proud that we got out there and had that kind of win against them” via Madison Williams of Sports Illustrated.

The Cowboys and Chargers combined for 20 penalties for 164 yards during the game. The match came down to the wire and Dallas was able to steal the win in part because they were able to get pressure on quarterback Justin Herbert during the game. They finally got through on the Chargers last drive as Micah Parsons sacked Herbert. On the next play, Stephon Gilmore got the game-clinching interception.

Despite the ugly, there were some good things for Dallas in this win. For one, they rebounded after the devastating loss to the 49ers. Second, Dak Prescott looked better. He avoided throwing an interception and helped lead the game-winning field goal drive. Prescott also showcased the mobility he has in a while when he scampered for an 18-yard touchdown drive. The Cowboys are 4-2 heading into their bye this week.