Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has established himself as one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL. His reputation as one of the best processors and orchestrators at the line of scrimmage in the league shows up week in and week out on film and makes the Cowboys offense a formidable unit whenever he's on the field. However, his head coach Mike McCarthy may not think that's high enough praise.

McCarthy compared his quarterback's preparation habits to those of former NFL MVP Rich Gannon on the Schein on Sports radio show on Tuesday.

“You hate to compare quarterbacks to ones in the past because it's never fair on either side of the comparison,” McCarthy said. “But Rich Gannon was always the standard for the men that I've had the opportunity to work with. Rich was so meticulous and so detailed and over the top in his preparation, and Dak has that same approach.”

Gannon was a late bloomer in his career, winning the MVP with the Raiders in 2004, his 15th season in the NFL. Maybe the comparison will be a blessing for Prescott to make a run at his first MVP trophy.

Why Cowboys QB Dak Prescott deserves a contract extension

Dak Prescott has been in a long standoff with the Cowboys' front office while the two sides try to negotiate a new contract extension for their star quarterback. As Week 1 gets underway, it looks like Prescott will be forced to play out the final year of his deal, hoping to earn his desired offer from the Cowboys or another team in free agency.

The argument against paying Prescott is simple: he's a level below that of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc., and it makes sense. It's very difficult to win in the NFL without that best of the best level play at the game's most important position.

However, the argument for paying Prescott is even simpler. How many quarterbacks are giving you elite play on nearly a weekly basis? The number is smaller than 10, and Prescott is in that group. Allowing him to hit the open market next spring means risking resetting your franchise for another spin at the quarterback wheel, a gamble that comes up empty more times than not.

Prescott has his limitations, but Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys would be putting jobs on the line by making that decision. With how well Prescott has played over his Cowboys tenure, they're threading a very tight needle.