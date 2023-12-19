Jerry Jones is fired up after the Seahawks beat the Eagles.

Things looked bleak for America's Team following an embarrassing Week 15 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. The NFC East lead the Dallas Cowboys earned by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles the week before was suddenly gone, and owner Jerry Jones had to hope that the bumbling Seattle Seahawks could do him a favor Monday night. One game-winning drive by Drew Lock and game-losing interception by Jalen Hurts later, Jones appeared on DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan and couldn't hold back his mirth at the Eagles' misfortune.

“It was marvelous,” Jones said in his Tuesday radio appearance. “I watched every bit of it. I thought I was about to doze then when they made those two exciting plays. I couldn't sleep until four in the morning because of the impact it can have on our year.”

Cowboys are alive for the NFC East crown

The Cowboys and Eagles both sit at 10-4 with three weeks left in the season, but the Cowboys hold the top spot thanks to tiebreakers for the time being. If both teams win out the Eagles would be NFC East champions thanks to the fifth and final tiebreaker, overall strength of victory since the average winning percentage of the teams Philly beat would be higher than those the Cowboys beat.

If the Cowboys win out and the Eagles lose a game, Dallas would win the division outright. If the Cowboys lose a game and the Eagles lose one of their two remaining games against the New York Giants, Dallas would win the division based on their record inside the NFC East. If the Eagles lose to Arizona and the Cowboys lose to Detroit, the Cowboys would be division champs based on their winning percentage against common opponents with the Eagles.

Any other outcome results in the Eagles becoming the first repeat NFC East champion since 2004.