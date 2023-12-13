Cowboys' Jerry Jones speaks on Dak Prescott contract situation

Dak Prescott entered a crucial 2023-24 NFL season that was possibly going to have a major impact on his long-term future with the franchise. Postseason uncertainties still remain, but he has emphatically delivered through the Dallas Cowboys' first 13 games. And now, the veteran quarterback is going to get paid.

There are a few complications to work out, however, which owner Jerry Jones alludes to at the NFL's league meetings.

“Here’s the thing, this is sensitive in {that} it does involve moving around assets,” he told Calvin Watkins of Dallas News. “That’s not Dak causing that, that’s just what happens. It’s sensitive, so the fact that we’re anticipating having a new contract takes all of that into account. We know there’s going to be [restructuring]. You can’t have it all. It’s going to be some adjustments to get it done.”

Prescott will enter the final year of a massive four-year, $160 million deal in 2024-25 that is already limiting the Cowboys' financial flexibility. A contract restructure could give them desperately-needed relief that can keep the roster strong and balanced. Some players will also likely have to be released to clear room for what figures to be a historic extension.

Despite those sacrifices, Jerry Jones says he has never wavered about making another hefty commitment to Dak Prescott. “I’ve never thought that we wouldn’t be making a contract,” he said Tuesday. “I think that’s the best way for me to say it. The idea of doing it or not doing it has not been on the table from my perspective period at any time here.”

Jones will probably be even more motivated to ink Prescott to a new contract if Dallas finally earns a signature playoff win or wins in this century. A road game versus the Buffalo Bills will be another good tune-up before that quest officially gets underway.