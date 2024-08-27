After completing CeeDee Lamb's contract extension, the Dallas Cowboys can now give their full attention to Dak Prescott. In an appearance on the latest Good Morning Football, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared some news on where things stand between the Cowboys and Prescott on a possible deal. According to Rapoport, Prescott holds an absurd amount of leverage in the discussions, which could drag talks between Dallas and Prescott for longer than expected.

“The fact that the Cowboys wrapped up one of their major contractural priorities yesterday means that they can turn their attention to the other one,” said Rapoport. “Of course, they have been talking to Dak Prescott about a potential new deal. There's still a chance that one gets done before the season.

“What's complicating matters is that Dak Prescott has as much contract leverage as you could literally ever have. Ever. He cannot be franchised tagged. He cannot be traded. He's almost certainly going to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. If he doesn't take a deal [with Dallas], he'll still be the highest-profile free agent in NFL history.

“That is what the Cowboys are against. They are working on what is certainly turning into one of the biggest storylines heading into the season.”

Can the Cowboys and Dak Prescott reach a deal?

Prescott's contract figures to be more complicated than what Lamb agreed to or what Micah Parsons could get from Dallas because of the quarterback's value and his leverage over the Cowboys.

If Prescott were to hit the open market next offseason, there has been some speculation he could get a deal worth $70 million per season. For perspective, a quarterback's highest average annual salary is $55 million for Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.

The Cowboys have shown no problem dragging negotiations out as long as possible. Even before the Lamb situation this offseason, they waited until the first week of September to sign Ezekiel Elliott to the richest contract for a running back in 2019.

This strategy appears to be one that Jerry Jones and the front office are comfortable with. It doesn't seem to help their side in negotiations, but they find a way to keep their stars. But Prescott will take priority going forward for Dallas. They could still pay Prescott a record contract in the next week or season. However, since he cannot be franchise-tagged, Prescott has set himself up for the largest contract in NFL history by avoiding lengthier deals that other quarterbacks have taken.