The Dallas Cowboys might be in the playoffs after posting a 12-5 record, but Dak Prescott threw a league-worst 15 interceptions. That’s certainly concerning as they look to make a Super Bowl run, starting with a Wild Card Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you’re asking owner Jerry Jones though, he’s not worried the least about Dak coughing up the football when it matters most.

“It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence or all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to a turn over. He understands turn over better than all of us put together.”

Is Jones senile? Prescott’s turnover issues are definitely something to worry about. He’s thrown at least one pick in each of his last seven games, too. To make matter worse, Dak was intercepted twice in four of those outings.

While Matthew Stafford did lead the NFL in INTs last year yet still took the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, there is no question Cowboys fans aren’t exactly full of belief when it comes to Dak Prescott right now. As for Jones, he’s either just pretending that he believes Prescott will be a lot more accurate in the postseason or he truly thinks Dak is just fine. If that’s the case, he could be losing it.

For the sake of the Cowboys’ playoff aspirations, one can only hope Prescott figures it out come this weekend.