Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has announced that Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, as he announced on NFL on FOX.

The honor is a long time coming for Jimmy Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins and helped create a dynasty with the Cowboys in the early 90's that dominated the NFL

Johnson was held out of the Ring of Honor for years, as Jerry Jones once explained his reasoning to Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.com.

“Onboard his plane, Jones spits out the reason Johnson isn't in the Ring of Honor: “Disloyalty … I couldn't handle the disloyalty. Whether it was right or not, by every measurement you can go, I had paid so many times a higher price to get to be there than he had paid, it was unbelievable. … By any way you wanna measure it, wear and tear, pain, worry, butt kickin', the criticism — everything in the book!”

Johnson left the Cowboys after he had compiled an overall record of 51-37 that included an incredible 7-1 mark in the postseason. Johnson finished his coaching career with the Miami Dolphins, ending up with a 80-64 record in the regular season and 9-4 in the playoffs for an overall mark of 89-68.

It seems as though Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson have patched their relationship enough for Johnson to receive the honor, joining Cowboys players he coached in the Ring of Honor like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Larry Allen, Michael Irvin, and others.

Johnson will be added to the Ring of Honor on December 30th.