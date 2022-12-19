By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered what appeared to be a scary neck injury against the Jaguars in Week 15. However, while he is still poised to miss some time, Vander Esch and the Cowboys seem to have avoided a serious long-term problem.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that Vander Esch’s injury was not to his neck but instead a pinched nerve in his shoulder. Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy went on to say that while he isn’t available in Week 16, the injury won’t be season-ending.

Vander Esch underwent neck surgery in 2019 that limited him to nine games. If he were to suffer another serious neck injury, it would put his career in doubt. Luckily for the linebacker and the Cowboys, it appears that Vander Esch has at least dodged that bullet.

Leighton Vander Esch was in the midst of one of the best seasons of his five-year NFL career. In 14 games, he amassed 90 tackles, currently the most of any Cowboys’ player. His 90 tackles are the second highest of his career, only behind his rookie season in which he had 140.

The Cowboys as a whole have been one of the better defense teams in the NFL this season. With Vander Esch helping lead the way, Dallas currently ranks eight-best in the league in total defense, allowing 324.6 yards per game.

There is still no timetable for when the Cowboys’ linebacker might return to the field. However, after previously undergoing neck surgery, Vander Esch has to be relieved that he didn’t suffer the same injury a second time.