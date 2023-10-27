The Dallas Cowboys' Week 8 opponents are reeling after a discouraging home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there is still enough talent remaining on the Los Angeles Rams' roster to make them a worthy foe. Cooper Kupp is back on the field and appears to have a new sidekick that can be just as explosive in Puka Nacua. Aaron Donald is still a wrecking ball in the middle of the Rams' defensive front, and Sean McCoy is still capable of putting together a strong offensive game plan.

No one should plan on handling the Rams without a fight. Nevertheless, the Cowboys are clear favorites on Sunday afternoon. With America's Team set to return to the field after a week of resting and regrouping, here's three Dallas Cowboys Week 8 predictions.

Dallas' D-Line returns to dominance

The Dallas Cowboys' explosive defensive front led by Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence never really goes away. Even when Dallas' defense experiences a sack drought, the push the Cowboys are capable of generating up front on defense is a factor on almost every play. Two sacks in Dallas' last two games is still less than ideal, however.

Offensive coordinators around the NFL seem to have reached a consensus about how to handle Dallas' pass rush: run option plays straight at Parsons, and get the ball out quick when you have to throw downfield. Brock Purdy and Justin Herbert each executed that game plan effectively and managed to avoid taking significant damage despite the ferocity of Dallas' pass rushers.

The Rams are not in the best position to run that type of offense. LA's rushing attack is severely hobbled with starting running back Kyren Williams and backup Ronnie Rivers stuck on injured reserve. Classifying Matt Stafford as a mobile quarterback would be a bit of a stretch, so it seems like the Rams will need him to have a good day throwing from the pocket. That tends to spell disaster for a quarterback taking on Dallas' defense lately.

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both score a touchdown

The Rams may have their hands full dealing with Dallas' pass rushers, but the dynamic duo of Kupp and Nacua won't be silenced. Each of these players has serious big-play ability, and they will likely both see an expanded target share if the Cowboys can hold a lead.

DaRon Bland is once again performing admirably as an outside corner, and Stephon Gilmore has been as good as advertised in his first few games with the Cowboys. Dallas' safety play has been questionable though, and Kupp and Nacua are two of the best YAC artists in the NFL right now. The Cowboys' secondary won't shut the pair of star pass catchers completely, and they could be in for a long day if Kupp and Nacua find their way into the second level too much.

Mike McCarthy's offense looks different

There was a palpable change in Dallas' offensive attack against the Los Angeles Chargers. It didn't translate to a boatload of points, but the earmarks of an evolving scheme were there. Dak Prescott got out of the pocket and ran more, there was a concentrated effort to get CeeDee Lamb the football, and Brandin Cooks finally made an appearance with a successful red zone target.

The Cowboys have talent on the offensive side of the ball, but it has gone largely unnoticed so far this season. Tony Pollard hasn't yet been the player Dallas hoped he would be, and Jake Ferguson is still waiting to break out too.

The winds of change started whispering during the Cowboys' Week 6 win over the Chargers. With a week off to sit down and take a look at what the offense can do better, Mike McCarthy should have a more dynamic scheme on the field in Los Angeles. If he doesn't, the Cowboys will need to get back to the drawing board sooner rather than later.