The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints in an intense Week 3 matchup, which led to some injuries and pointed comments from CJ Gardner-Johnson that didn't sit well with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. During the postgame interview, Gardner-Johnson called the Saints “pretenders,” despite coming into Week 3 with one of the NFL's most potent offenses.

“They ain't no contenders, they're pretenders. They have Derek Carr, remember that,” the Eagles safety said.

While Gardner-Johnson simply was trying to get under the Saints' skin, the Cowboys linebacker took issue with the “pretenders” comments.

“I don't know who CJ [Gardner-Johnson] thinks he is, bro,” Parsons said during his show, The Edge with Micah Parsons. “We've been dealing with this cat for a while. I mean, we just got to be a little bit real right here like, I think Derek Carr has validated himself way before CJ has ever done.”

Cowboys vs. Eagles vs. Saints?

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons continued in his reaction to the “pretenders” issue.

“In a most respectful way, I'm not taking away anything, but Derek Carr has been a Pro Bowl quarterback–highest pick quarterback–before… Like, let's be real,” he said. “Derek Carr has always been a pretty damn [good] quarterback.”

Besides Parsons' reaction, fans might say that Gardner-Johnson said all those things in frustration at how some of his teammates went down against the Saints.

For instance, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a concussion after Khristian Boyd leveled him in the helmet early in the fourth quarter. Then, the Saints' offensive tackle Trevor Penning shoved Darius Slay out of bounds, which got a rise out of Slay's wife Jennifer on social media.

Likewise, Pro Bowler Lane Johnson had a concussion scare, while star wideout AJ Brown remains out due to a hamstring injury.

“That's the dirtiest s**t I ever saw in football, bro,” Gardner-Johnson said about the hit that concussed Smith. “Y'all obviously saw forward progression was stopped. For them to take a cheap shot on one of our key players, it goes to show what type of team that is. They're front-runners.”

Moreover, Saints fans might take even more of an issue at their team getting called “front-runners” instead of “pretenders.” Despite having one of the most explosive offenses in the league, the team could not overcome the Eagles' defense, ultimately falling 15-12.

While the season is still early, several compelling storylines are already developing. Anything can happen in the NFL, and fans should stay tuned.