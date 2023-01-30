Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers.

With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.

After three quarters, the 49ers were down 28-7, similar to what happened to the Giants when they played the Eagles in the divisional round. However, with quarterback Brock Purdy getting injured, it definitely looked like Philly was on their way to pile more misery on Kyle Shanahan’s men.

After seeing the trash talk on the 49ers, Parsons took to Twitter to share a rather jaw-dropping reaction:

Since the 49ers eliminated the Cowboys in the divisional round, it’s easy to see where Parsons is coming from here. He definitely liked that diss on San Francisco, especially since he believes they are the better team and should have been in the position to fight for a Super Bowl berth.

Unfortunately for Micah Parsons, Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Cowboys and the Giants, the Eagles only ended up beating the 49ers, 31-7. New York lost to Philly 38-7. So Kayvon basically spoke too early and ended up being proven wrong.

It doesn’t matter that much, though, since the Cowboys, 49ers and Giants all lost and will be watching the Eagles head to the Super Bowl.