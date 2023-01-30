Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers.

With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.

After three quarters, the 49ers were down 28-7, similar to what happened to the Giants when they played the Eagles in the divisional round. However, with quarterback Brock Purdy getting injured, it definitely looked like Philly was on their way to pile more misery on Kyle Shanahan’s men.

After seeing the trash talk on the 49ers, Parsons took to Twitter to share a rather jaw-dropping reaction:

Since the 49ers eliminated the Cowboys in the divisional round, it’s easy to see where Parsons is coming from here. He definitely liked that diss on San Francisco, especially since he believes they are the better team and should have been in the position to fight for a Super Bowl berth.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Bengals, Germaine Pratt, Joseph Ossai, Micah Parsons, Darius Slay

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt’s NSFW Joseph Ossai outburst draws stern Micah Parsons, Darius Slay reaction

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

49ers, Brock Purdy, Brock Purdy injury, 49ers Eagles, NFC Championship

49ers fans react to absurd QB curse after Brock Purdy injury in loss to Eagles

Tristin McKinstry ·

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Championship

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ epic TD pass leaves Micah Parsons dropping F-bombs

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Unfortunately for Micah Parsons, Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Cowboys and the Giants, the Eagles only ended up beating the 49ers, 31-7. New York lost to Philly 38-7. So Kayvon basically spoke too early and ended up being proven wrong.

It doesn’t matter that much, though, since the Cowboys, 49ers and Giants all lost and will be watching the Eagles head to the Super Bowl.