The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury and the Cowboys only managed seven wins on the year. Despite this, Parsons does not want to hear any hate from fans about the Cowboys or their owner.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not willing to put up with any Jerry Jones hate. Parsons heaped praise on Jones during a show before Super Bowl 59.

“Me and Jerry Jones … That’s my dog,” Parsons said. “We gotta stop that Jerry Jones hate… Listen, I’m telling y’all right now Cowboys Nation, Jerry Jones is much better as a GM than you guys think … I never met a man that takes better care of his players.”

Parsons comments come ahead of an offseason where he is set to receive a massive contract extension.

Parsons recently gave a vague but encouraging update on contract talks with the team.

“Oh, it's good, you know? It was good,” said Parsons of their most recent dialogue. I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place, but we'll just see how everything plays out. There's been no progress yet, but I'm pretty confident that something will happen, so we'll see.”

It would make sense if Parsons' extension is the first big move the Cowboys make this offseason. If Parsons is their first priority, the Cowboys should aim to get a deal done before free agency starts in March.

Micah Parsons on adjusting to third Cowboys DC in three years

Parsons has already dealt with a great deal of change during his short time in Dallas.

The Cowboys hired former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as their next defensive coordinator. Eberflus will be Parsons' third defensive coordinator of his career.

Parsons opened up on what it is like adjusting to multiple coordinators with the Cowboys.

“It’s just learning a new system and getting another coach’s adjustments to how I like to play, what I like to do . . . and implicate me,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, it is challenging with a third [defensive coordinator] and is obviously not the greatest thing in the world but, I mean, that’s part of being a pro. You’ve got to make adjustments.”

Parsons has the right attitude about the situation. However, he is right to point out that it is not an ideal situation.

Hopefully Parsons and the Cowboys defense will be as dominant as ever under Eberflus in 2025.