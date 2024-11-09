The Dallas Cowboys will take on an important interdivisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Dallas has been without the services of star linebacker Micah Parsons for four games due to his recovery from an ankle injury. After receiving a “questionable” designation for Sunday's game, Parsons' status has been upgraded.

Parsons is set to make his return to the Cowboys' defense against the Eagles, per Todd Archer of ESPN. His recovery from the high ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the season has been promising. He was able to get through Dallas' practice on Saturday with no issues, Archer added.

Hopefully, Micah Parsons can stay injury-free upon his return to the lineup. Through his first four games of the 2024 season, the star linebacker amassed 11 solo tackles and one sack. In his last game against the New York Giants on Sep. 26, Parsons totaled two tackles.

The Cowboys will need all the help they can get against the red-hot Eagles. Philadelphia will enter Sunday's matchup with a 6-2 record, having won four games in a row. Dallas has struggled more than expected early on in the season, possessing a 3-5 record. Unfortunately, the Cowboys received devastating injury news on Dak Prescott ahead of the matchup.

Prescott will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery on his partially torn hamstring that he suffered in Dallas' Nov. 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott's absence is a huge blow to the Cowboys' offense. Nevertheless, the team will fight with all it has to finish the last part of the season on a high note.

Dallas will have to rely on its depth as it navigates its costly injury woes. Surely, the next men up will take advantage of their opportunities and help the Cowboys turn things around. Getting a win over the Eagles at home would be a step in the right direction.