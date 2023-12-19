NFL Week 15 has now come to a close, and with it came a loss for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to the Seattle Seahawks that caused a change in the NFC playoff picture.
With 1:52 left in regulation, Drew Lock drove the Seahawks down the field in 10 plays to find Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a beautiful 29-yard reception on a game-winning drive. Monday night's game proved to be a pivotal game for both NFC teams, keeping hopes alive for the Seahawks and significantly changing the seeding for the Eagles.
With that said, let's get into the NFC playoff picture, where three teams clinched their spots for the postseason.
1st seed: San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
With a sixth straight win and a rout over NFC West rival the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the 49ers clinched their division, receiving a playoff berth in the process. This is the best team all-around in the NFL, thus proving their deserving No. 1 seed. They have two legitimate MVP candidates in Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy, along with other talented players on both sides of the ball.
Next week's Monday Night Football game on Christmas day will be one of the conference No. 1 seeds when the Baltimore Ravens travel to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers. After that, it's the Washington Commanders at home, then the Los Angeles Rams at home to finish the regular season.
2nd seed: Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
Even though they were routed by the Buffalo Bills 31-10, the Cowboys moved up to the second seed and clinched a playoff berth, changing up the NFC playoff picture a bit. They clinched before kickoff thanks to the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons losing on Sunday, while they had to wait for the Eagles to lose on Monday night to move up to the second seed.
We've seen that this is a much better Dallas team when they're at home than on the road, so getting the second seed is paramount for this team. The problem with that is they have a tough stretch of games remaining. They travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 16, followed by Detroit at home, then at Washington to finish it out.
3rd seed: Detroit Lions (10-4)
The Lions took care of the Denver Broncos in Week 15, but they needed help to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.
The Lions needed the Seahawks to lose on Monday to officially clinch a playoff berth, meaning they'll have to wait another week to make years of waiting come true. However, it might be even sweeter if they beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, where not only would they clinch, but they'd win a division title for the first time since 1993.
They'll face the Vikings two out of three weeks remaining this season in a home and away, with Dallas on the road in Week 17.
4th seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
Someone has to win the NFC South, right? That looks to be the Buccaneers, who are still a part of the NFC playoff picture as of now. Back at .500, they're actually tied with the New Orleans Saints but hold a tiebreaker over them, having beaten them in Week 4. Before they meet in Week 17 in what could be a de facto NFC South division title game, they'll first host a reeling Jacksonville Jaguars, then end the season against a two-win Carolina Panthers.
5th seed: Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)
The Eagles are currently on a three-game losing streak after winning their first 10 out of 11, only losing back in Week 6. This is quite a time for the Eagles to be going through a skid with just three regular-season games remaining against the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals both at home, and then the Giants again on the road.
The Eagles entered NFL Week 15 as the second seed in the NFC playoff picture and then dropped all the way to fifth with their loss to the Seahawks Monday night. If the season ended today, the Eagles would be without a home playoff game in the opening round.
6th seed: Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
From the fifth to the sixth seed is where things get dicey, and there's a major drop-off, starting with the Vikings. The 7-7 Vikings are still in contention, trying their best to hang on with the likes of Nick Mullens at quarterback now. It's all division work for the men in purple from here on out, starting with the Lions next week, then the Packers, followed by a trip to Detroit to face the Lions again.
The Vikings currently have a tiebreaker over the Saints and the Rams based on the best win percentage in conference games, according to ESPN.
7th seed: Los Angeles Rams (7-7)
The Rams have won four out of their last five and are currently the last team holding a playoff spot at the moment. Like the Vikings, they also hold a tiebreaker based on the best win percentage in conference games over the Saints. They'll have to face the Saints next week, however, followed by road games against the Giants and 49ers.
8th seed: Seattle Seahawks (7-7)
The Seahawks got a massive win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football to keep alive in the NFC playoff picture. They have a Tennessee Titans team most likely without Will Levis and the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, with a final road game against the Cardinals.
9th seed: New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Alongside the Buccaneers at 7-7 are the Saints in the NFC South. Again — someone has to win this division. Who wants it more? Going to L.A. to face the Rams will be a pivotal NFC matchup next week, followed by their trip to Tampa, then the Falcons at home.
10th seed: Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
The Falcons clearly do not want the NFC South. They've lost their last two, albeit in dramatic fashion, blowing late leads. They have one game remaining at home against the Indianapolis Colts, then on the road to finish the season against the Chicago Bears and the Saints.
11th seed: Green Bay Packers (6-8)
The Buccaneers knocked the Packers out of the No. 7 spot and put them on the outside looking in now. It was a big drop, though they could still find themselves back in the NFC playoff picture with games against the Panthers and Vikings on the road, followed by the Bears at home.