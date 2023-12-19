NFL Week 15 has now come to a close, and with it came a loss for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to the Seattle Seahawks that caused a change in the NFC playoff picture.

With 1:52 left in regulation, Drew Lock drove the Seahawks down the field in 10 plays to find Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a beautiful 29-yard reception on a game-winning drive. Monday night's game proved to be a pivotal game for both NFC teams, keeping hopes alive for the Seahawks and significantly changing the seeding for the Eagles.

With that said, let's get into the NFC playoff picture, where three teams clinched their spots for the postseason.

1st seed: San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

With a sixth straight win and a rout over NFC West rival the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the 49ers clinched their division, receiving a playoff berth in the process. This is the best team all-around in the NFL, thus proving their deserving No. 1 seed. They have two legitimate MVP candidates in Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy, along with other talented players on both sides of the ball.

Next week's Monday Night Football game on Christmas day will be one of the conference No. 1 seeds when the Baltimore Ravens travel to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers. After that, it's the Washington Commanders at home, then the Los Angeles Rams at home to finish the regular season.

2nd seed: Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Even though they were routed by the Buffalo Bills 31-10, the Cowboys moved up to the second seed and clinched a playoff berth, changing up the NFC playoff picture a bit. They clinched before kickoff thanks to the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons losing on Sunday, while they had to wait for the Eagles to lose on Monday night to move up to the second seed.

We've seen that this is a much better Dallas team when they're at home than on the road, so getting the second seed is paramount for this team. The problem with that is they have a tough stretch of games remaining. They travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 16, followed by Detroit at home, then at Washington to finish it out.

3rd seed: Detroit Lions (10-4)

The Lions took care of the Denver Broncos in Week 15, but they needed help to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

The Lions needed the Seahawks to lose on Monday to officially clinch a playoff berth, meaning they'll have to wait another week to make years of waiting come true. However, it might be even sweeter if they beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, where not only would they clinch, but they'd win a division title for the first time since 1993.

They'll face the Vikings two out of three weeks remaining this season in a home and away, with Dallas on the road in Week 17.