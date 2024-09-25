The Dallas Cowboys were the darlings of the national media to start the season. Then came a humiliating beatdown in the home opener compliments of the New Orleans Saints (44-19). Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens got the best of Dak Prescott's Cowboys in a 28-25 Week 4 thriller. All-Pro defender Micah Parsons did not shy away from reporters when asked about everyone in the Dallas locker room being on the same page.

The Athletic's Jon Machota passed along the direct feedback Parson made public about how the team is vibing following two straight gut-wrenching defeats.

“I mean, everyone says (they are) but then again we got to see what happens Thursday,” Parsons stated. “It's very hard to tell because everyone was nodding their head like, ‘Yeah, we all agree.' But at the same time, it's not (showing) out on the field. I feel like as a competitor, at some point, you got to be prideful enough to say, ‘I'm not going to allow this to happen to me.' I just feel like some people are just allowing them to keep getting smacked in the face. When are you going to stand up?”

Well, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stood up to fans after the latest loss. Parson is not ready to go chest to chest with anyone wearing a star on their helmet. Not yet.

Dallas defending Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys' brass were under pressure to negotiate Prescott's contract extension this summer. The Mississippi State alum has been a blessing since being drafted in the third round. Prescott is just a few unlucky bounces away from postseason glory, but those bounces have never gone his way.

Parsons is not going to place blame on one particular player this early in the season despite past results.

“I just feel like I'm not there yet to go to someone,” Parsons explained. “It's hard to just blame one particular person for one thing. I don't think that's right.”

Prescott is posting his lowest completion percentage (60.7%) by a considerable margin over usual production. Last season's 69.5% seems like a mirage. Only once has Prescott ever posted anything lower than a 65% success rate. Getting 851 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in three games games if fine on a rookie scale deal. Prescott just signed a $240 million deal, however.

Dallas will need a bounce-back game from their leading man in a Week 4 Thursday Night Football class with the New York Giants. If not, the Cowboys will have a hard time climbing back into the NFC contender conversation.