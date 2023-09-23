Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup hasn't exactly had an electrifying opening to the 2023 season. While the Cowboys have gotten off to a dominant 2-0 start with back-to-back 20-plus point wins, Gallup has only hauled in two catches for 13 yards in the two contests.

However, it doesn't appear that the lack of production is affecting Gallup's attitude in the slightest.

“If we keep getting that W, it really don’t matter to me,” said Gallup, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “If you throw me the ball, I’m going to make him right. If he don’t, and we still win, I’m good.

“…I just enjoy being out there. It’s been fun for me.”

In the Cowboys' Week One victory over the New York Giants, Gallup, quarterback Dak Prescott, and the rest of the Dallas offense weren't asked to do too much. The team first got on the scoreboard via a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, and the defense would go on to force several more turnovers throughout the evening, essentially winning the game by itself.

In Week Two against the New York Jets, the Cowboys' offense was a bit more assertive, but Gallup still wasn't called upon often, usually taking a backseat to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Still, winning–especially in the dominant fashion that Dallas has displayed thus far in 2023–tends to smooth over any hard feelings a player may have about their personal stats, and Gallup has always been a team player regardless, even when things weren't going as well.

The Cowboys will look to make it 3-0 on the season when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week Three.