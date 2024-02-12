Cowboys have reached back out to Rex Ryan for DC position.

The NFL season is officially over after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. On Monday, questions are still swirling about who will be the new defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after Dan Quinn became head coach for the Washington Commanders.

Recently, all signs pointed to Mike Zimmer taking the job and reports even surfaced that he was heading there. However, Adam Schefter gave a big update on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

“I’m going to be fully transparent. So Rex said what he said, he opened it up, I'll finish it up right now and I love Rex. Mike Zimmer’s deal is not done yet, so they’ve reached out to Rex subsequent to that they reached out to him about 15 minutes before that segment just to say hey any shot of this. So that’s where the confusion came, they're not done with Zimmer yet. The deal’s not done yet I should say.”

It sure seemed like Mike Zimmer was going to take the job, so this is a surprising turn of events. But, Rex Ryan's name popping up isn't too surprising in itself given his experience as a DC in the NFL. He interviewed for the job already with the Cowboys, so now it appears to be a decision-making game for Jerry Jones and company. Will it be Mike Zimmer or Rex Ryan who replaces Dan Quinn?

Everything looked to be done regarding Mike Zimmer and the Cowboys' DC job, but it turns out that isn't the case.