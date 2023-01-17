Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher should be very thankful that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to launch in the Wild Card round. He missed a whopping four extra-point kicks in Dallas’ 31-14 win, which helped to cover up his brutal performance.

Maher just had a brutal performance in the Cowboys’ playoff game. He risked going down in history as one of the most infamous failures in the history of sports. Everyone who watched the game was incredulous that the 33-year-old struggled so greatly to make routine kicks. Team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said that Dallas is still going to roll with him next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Will you look at some kickers this week?"- Reporter "No. No. We won't. He's done enough good ones."- Jerry Jones on Cowboys kicker Brett Maher pic.twitter.com/pqqHby6IuD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

“No. No. We won’t,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys will look into finding more help at the kicker spot. “He’s done enough good ones.”

Jones’ assessment isn’t wrong, even if it comes off like a backhanded compliment. Maher made 50 of his 53 extra-point attempts this season and has been highly reliable in the past. Dak Prescott was frustrated at the moment but said after the game that he is confident in Maher bouncing back.

The Cowboys completely dominated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Although Brady ended up with a sollid stat line (351 passing yards, two touchdowns) the Bucs were held scoreless until late in the third quarter and Brady threw a red-zone interception in the second quarter. Now, they will travel to San Francisco and face a highly talented Niners team.