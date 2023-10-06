The Dallas Cowboys head to the Bay to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. “Undisputed” television personalities Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin have the Cowboys pulling off the upset in this NFC rivalry. Surely, there's no bias here. Bayless is just the biggest Cowboys fan on sports television and Irvin spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Dallas.

The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points, but Bayless has the Cowboys winning 20-17, and Irvin has them winning 27-24 on a late field goal.

This is the biggest game of the year so far. These are two of the best and most complete teams in the NFL, led be the league's two best defenses. It's also a rematch of consecutive playoff meetings between Dallas and San Francisco, of which the 49ers won both. This has developed into a tense rivalry between two of football's most storied franchises.

The defenses are both elite, but comparable. The 49ers have the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa, and the Cowboys have the favorite to win the award this season, in Micah Parsons. Both teams also have great offensive lines, and the Cowboys finally have their starting five fully healthy.

San Francisco has a slight edge in terms of offensive playmakers and coaching, whereas Dallas (maybe?) has an edge at quarterback, but it's pretty difficult to evaluate Brock Purdy in this system.