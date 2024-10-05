As the Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks landed on the injured reserve with a knee infection, according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer. Cooks previously underwent a procedure and the infection was a result of it. The news comes as another significant loss, as the Cowboys have dealt with a variety of injuries.

Throughout the week of practice, Dallas had 14 players on the injury report. The Cowboys are also without Micah Parsons, who is out for Sunday's primetime game. Although that's the defensive side of the ball, both star and role players are suffering injuries left and right. On the offensive end, with Cooks out, it limits the pass-catching ability of the team. While they still have CeeDee Lamb, defenses can focus solely on him without fearing for any plays from other receivers.

Does Brandin Cooks's injury matter that much to the Cowboys?

The Cowboys are losing one of the most consistent pieces of their roster. Cooks has had at least 1,000 receiving yards or more in six of his 11 seasons. He also proved to be a legitimate red zone weapon in the offense as well. He posted eight touchdowns in 2023, which is only one shy of his career-high (2015 with the New Orleans Saints).

This season, the Dallas roster has been a bit more depleted. Losing Tony Pollard and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has truly hurt the team this season. Not to mention, the influx of injuries has been hard to stomach. That combination has forced the offense to play desperate and not play at the efficient pace that offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has.

Regardless, the Cowboys will have to move on and rely on other receivers to get the job. Cooks's veteran presence on the field will be missed tremendously. They play three teams above .500 before Cooks can return from injury. Hopefully, Dallas can look to rely on other receivers besides Lamb to fill the production.