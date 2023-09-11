Trevon Diggs and Stefon Diggs showed some brotherly love before the Dallas Cowboys' season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday. Stefon was in the MetLife Stadium stands to cheer on his younger brother who plays cornerback for the Cowboys. Trevon approached Stefon and the two siblings shook hands prior to kickoff. Giants fans within the vicinity seemed unaware the Buffalo Bills' Pro Bowl wideout was in attendance.

Stefon Diggs' support seemed to inspire Trevon, The latter literally laid out Giants running back Saquon Barkley with a vicious tackle in the first quarter. Trevon Diggs' hit forced Barkely to fumble. The Cowboys' DaRon Bland intercepted the pass and took it to the house for a commanding 16-0 lead. Dallas poured it on and eventually beat New York, 40-0. It was the Giants' worst-ever shutout loss to the Cowboys.

As for Stefon Diggs, his Buffalo Bills will take on their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, on Monday. Both Diggs brothers were in the Big Apple this past weekend so Stefon took the opportunity to cheer for his younger brother. Will Trevon return the favor and cheer for Stefon in the stands when the Bills play on Monday Night Football? Either way, Aaron Rodgers' first game with Gang Green marks a new era for the Giants' cross-town rivals.

The Bills have come up short on their quest for their first Super Bowl title in recent years. As for the Cowboys, they have averaged 12 wins per year in the past two seasons. Expect Dallas to emerge as Super Bowl contenders again this year.

On that note, what are the chances of Trevon Diggs guarding his older brother Stefon in the Super Bowl? That is an interesting scenario, to say the least.