Stephen A. Smith is still not a believer in the Dallas Cowboys despite their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to an impressive mark of 9-3 with a narrow home win over the Seattle Seahawks. Despite being expected by many to cruise in this one, Dallas had to work hard to knock off Seattle, but Prescott and company were able to make enough plays down the stretch to seal the 41-35 victory.

Still, not everyone is so impressed. On Friday, ESPN sports media personality and noted Cowboys critic Stephen A. Smith spoke on why Thursday's victory didn't move him.

“Look, y'all. The Dallas Cowboys are a good team,” said Smith on ESPN's First Take. “…but it's not like last night changed my opinion about them… I mean, they beat a Seattle team that was struggling to score, averaging 15 and a half points per game in the previous four weeks and you give up 35 to them last night? What are we going to write home about this? Y'all go ahead and do it. I'm not. We'll see what happens when the competition elevates. Then we'll see.”

The Cowboys have had no issues taking care of weaker competition so far this year; however, the team has struggled in its two toughest tests–road games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, both of which resulted in losses for Dak Prescott and company.

The Cowboys will have a chance to avenge the Philadelphia loss on December 3 when they welcome the Eagles into Dallas for a prime-time game.