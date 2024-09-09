NFL trolling season has begun. After the Dallas Cowboys beat the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in Week 1's season-opening game, ESPN's Stephen A Smith trolled Cowboys fans for their early success in the 2024 season. The Cowboys are 1-0 and received relatively good news regarding tight end Jake Ferguson avoiding a torn ACL, but Smith from the four-lettered network is warning fans to enjoy it while they can.

He posted a photo of himself in a shirt that read “accidents waiting to happen” while donning a cowboy hat and a cigar in his mouth to his X, formerly Twitter.

“The Cowboys? Looking great? In September? No way…” he said sarcastically, alluding to the Cowboys' past of promising beginnings to a season that fell short of reaching the NFC championship.

The Cowboys have entered October 3-1 in the past two seasons. They lost to the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the NFC Wild Card game last season, and the San Francisco 49ers eliminated Dallas 23-17 in the Wild Card game the season before.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys beat Browns 33-17 in Week 1

After Dak Prescott agreed to a historic four-year, $240 million extension, becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, he led the Cowboys to a 33-17 Week 1 victory against the Cleveland Browns. Stephen A Smith watched Prescott finish 19-of-31 for 179 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

He led Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who finished with ten carries for 40 yards, to a touchdown and set up wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the end zone. Cooks finished with five catches for 40 yards. And Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb finished with five receptions and 61 yards.

But Prescott understands that with a record-breaking contract extension comes lofty expectations, and he has revealed what he needs to do to keep his end of the deal: lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl championship.

“It's my only motivation,” Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That's my motivation. Right now, it's about celebrating this win tonight. Hell of a win with these guys, excited for this plane ride back with them, but then turning the page tomorrow, getting on to the Saints and taking it one game at a time.

“That is what is at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It's about holding up my end of the deal. And I want to do it here.”

Prescott and the Cowboys will host Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.