Tony Pollard is preparing to be the new bell-cow running back for the Dallas Cowboys this season with Ezekiel Elliott out of the picture. While the divisional rival New York Giants are currently in a contract stalemate with their star running back Saquon Barkley, Barkley did not mince words when speaking on his fellow divisional backfield mate, via ESPN Fantasy Sports.

“Tony Pollard…he's probably one of my favorite backs right now…He epitomizes an every down back.”

Some high praise for Tony Pollard from Saquon Barkley. Coming from an RB with the track record that Barkley has, Pollard has to be proud of the ringing endorsement.

The most telling part of Barkley's statement is him calling Pollard ‘an every down back.' Tony Pollard will have to be an every down back for the Cowboys this season with Elliott gone, and he figures to step in and cement himself as such around the NFL.

When he was given ample opportunity last year, and seasons prior for that matter, Pollard excelled. He displayed elite elusiveness and open field running, while also the ability to run in between the tackles.

In general, Pollard figures to be a huge part of the Cowboys offense this year. He and CeeDee Lamb are the two biggest playmakers and guys who will be fed early and often by Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott.

While Pollard is looking like a sure thing for the Cowboys this season, Barkley is still clouded in uncertainty due to his contract situation. NFL fans would love him and the Giants to come to terms on a new contract so he can join Pollard as another dominant NFC East running back ready to put on a show during Sundays this fall.