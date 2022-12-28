By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Tennessee to face the Titans on Thursday Night Football. They might have to do so without their star running back, Tony Pollard. Pollard missed his third straight day of practice Wednesday and is officially listed as questionable to play, according to NBC Sports. He has been dealing with a thigh injury he picked up in the Cowboys’ Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. This is not only bad news for Cowboys fans, but fantasy owners in their championship game. But I digress.

Pollard is having a breakout season for Dallas. He leads the team with 988 rushing yards, despite taking the back seat to Ezekiel Elliott early on this season. But as the year progressed, it became clear to everyone who the more explosive back is in Dallas.

Elliott has done a very good job himself this season, particularly near the goal line. He has scored a rushing touchdown in eight straight games, finding pay dirt 10 times during that span.

The Cowboys have a couple other notable injury updates beyond Tony Pollard. Superstar linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in practice with a hand injury. Leighton Vander Esch has already been ruled out with a neck injury. But the Titans are in far worse shape heading into Week 17.

Derrick Henry is unlikely to play. They are already without their quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Bud Dupree, Jeffrey Simmons and Amani Hooker, arguably the three best players on defense, have all been ruled out as well.

Technically, the Cowboys hopes of winning the NFC East are alive. They are two back of the Eagles with two to play. But it’s highly unlikely they win out and the Eagles lose out. Therefore, Dallas is essentially locked into the five seed.