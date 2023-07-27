The Dallas Cowboys saved almost $11 million in 2023 cap space after releasing running back Ezekiel Elliot this offseason. Since the former Ohio State Buckeye's release, Cowboys fans have wondered whether the team might bring him back at a discounted price.

The Cowboys' offense is already banking on a bounce-back performance from Brandin Cooks at the wide receiver position. Elliot's replacement Tony Pollard received a key injury update recently.

It is not known whether Elliot will bounce back this season, or whether it will be with the Cowboys or a different team. Pollard received an update from Elliott recently as part of a classy gesture that has ‘America's Team' and its fans buzzing during training camp.

Jane Slater, a report from the NFL Network, shared the information in a tweet on Wednesday.

As the #Cowboys start camp without RB Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard has confidently stepped into the featured back role. I asked if Zeke had reached out and he said he texted the backs this morning with an encouraging message. He said it meant a lot knowing Zeke’s situation — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 26, 2023

Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, but averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in the process. He lined up under center for a gadget play against the 49ers last season that could very well end up being his last ever in a Cowboys uniform.

Ezekiel Elliott's final snap with the Dallas Cowboys will end up being this play, where he lined up at center: pic.twitter.com/vh3MpJhdsX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

Pollard showed promise as a budding star last season for the Cowboys. He racked up 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry for the team. At six-feet, 210 pounds, the former Memphis Tiger has the size and strength to plow through opposing tacklers and the speed to take it the distance at any time.

With the Cowboys' defense getting an injury scare to one of its key starters this week, the offense is firmly in the crosshairs among training camp onlookers.

The hope now is that Pollard carries on Elliott's legacy and makes him proud, regardless of where his former teammate ends up playing this season.