The deadline for players who have received the franchise tag is approaching at 4 p.m. on Monday, and we have some new details regarding the Dallas Cowboys and Tony Pollard.

Barring a late change, the Cowboys and Tony Pollard are not expected to reach a deal by Monday's deadline, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Pollard signed the franchise tag that will pay him $10.1 million in 2023 back in March. He had surgery after breaking his leg in the Cowboys' loss in the Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers.

Given Pollard's injury status, it makes a lot of sense that he signed the tag to get the guaranteed $10.1 million.

Pollard is one of three notable running backs who have received the franchise tag this offseason. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders. Pollard's situation is a bit different due to his injury, and that is shown by the fact that he has signed the franchise tag and Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have not.

The running back market has cratered over the last few years, especially this offseason. It seems that Pollard will play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

For Barkley and the Giants, and Jacobs with the Raiders, it seems that negotiations will come down to the wire on Monday. It has been a standoff for both of those running backs, who would like to secure long-term security. Pollard will likely have to put together another strong season off of a significant injury to secure a long-term deal.