The trash talking bout between Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott had Dallas Cowboys fans feeling a bit worried. The two stars of Dallas got into a heated argument during one of their games. Without context, the incident looked bad. It made fans worried that something was amisss with the team. Thankfully, it seems like everything is peachy with the Cowboys. After Prescott aired his side of the story, Diggs came out and fiercely defended his quarterback, per Jon Machota.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on his trash talking with Dak Prescott during practice: “Stay out of our business. … Dak is the leader of our team. He’s going to go out there and have a great year. I have the utmost respect for Dak.”

Prescott himself gave the perfect explanation as to what happened during his trash talking bout with Diggs. The Cowboys QB said that the incident stemmed from the competitiveness of both players. Prescott also added that he often starts these trash talk bouts, and Diggs was likely just responding to his trash talk.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If what both Diggs and Prescott are saying are true, then this “fight” can only mean good things for the Cowboys. There's no one that can hype you up and force you to be better more than your own teammates. By playing against the best players all the time, both Diggs and Prescott will improve and be better when the season rolls along.

This isn't even the first time that Diggs came out to defend his quarterback. Earlier in the offseason, the Cowboys CB went out of his way to call out the critics of the quarterback. Diggs also hyped up his QB earlier. It's safe to say that despite the initial concerns, Dallas will be just fine next season.