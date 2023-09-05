Jerry Jones was one of many in the Dallas Cowboys organization holding their breath when left guard Tyler Smith went down with a hamstring injury. While the Cowboys still don't have all the answers, Jones is feeling a bit better about the severity of Smith's injury.

Jones did confirm that Smith would undergo an MRI, via 105.3 The FAN. However, the Cowboys' owner was more optimistic after speaking with Smith following the injury, h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“We felt better after we visited and addressed it after practice,” Jones said. “Hopefully it's not serious enough to impact him Sunday night.”

Smith suffered his injury during the Cowboys' practice on Monday. Dallas was off on Tuesday, giving the guard time to rest and undergo tests. His MRI will reveal exactly how serious his hamstring is. However, Jones' words make it seem like he isn't expecting to be majorly long-term.

Still, if Smith were to miss anytime it would be a major blow for quarterback Dak Prescott and the entire Cowboys offense. After Dallas drafted him in the first-round last season, Smith started all 17 games as a rookie. He was a key part of an offensive line that ranked fourth-best in the league last season by allowing just 27 sacks.

As the Cowboys look to go on a deep playoff run, Tyler Smith will be a pivotal part of their offensive line. That is of course if he is healthy enough to play. While he doesn't have all the answers, Jerry Jones seems pretty confident Smith will be able to play in Week 1. Prescott and the Cowboys are counting on it.