The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of mouths to feed ahead of the 2023 season. Amid discussions around extensions for Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard getting left to play on the franchise tag, Zack Martin is now showing discontent with his contract and is preparing to make a drastic move with training camp right around the corner.

Martin is considering the possibility of not showing up to training camp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Cowboys are not interested in a restructure at this point in the offseason and Martin is set to be paid much lower than other star guards across the NFL.

“Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, per sources,” Schefter writes. “Martin believes he is ‘woefully underpaid relative to the market.’ Martin is scheduled to make about $7 million less this season than the NFL’s top-paid guards.”

As far as average annual value, Martin's contract ranks eighth in the league. The 32-year-old has been a massive source of stability for the Cowboys since 2014, earning eight Pro Bowl selections in nine seasons. His deal was reworked in March, along with that of Dak Prescott, to open up cap space.

The report of Martin's potential opt-out came shortly after the announcement that Martin would be the highest-rated guard in Madden NFL 24. He is the first guard since 2003 to join the 99 overall club. While it doesn’t seem likely that Martin went right to the Cowboys to demand more money after the news of the rating hit the internet, the timing is still quite interesting. Dallas begins training camp on July 26.

With another season of heavy expectations awaiting the Cowboys, they will have to figure out a resolution to this situation soon.