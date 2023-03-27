Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CSGO) reached a new peak in concurrent players following the recent CS2 release date announcement.

Following the announcement of CS2, weeks after its initial leak, CSGO reached a new all-time player peak. As of the writing of this article, a total of 1,519,457 players logged in and played the game at the same time. The last time the game reached an all-time peak was back in April of 2020 when it peaked at 1,301,308 concurrent players. Following the announcement back on March 22, 2023, the number of concurrent players has only increased. It hit a total of 1,404,115 players back then, and the increase in player count shows no sign of slowing down.

Part of the reason why the number of players has gone up is most likely because of the CS2 limited beta test announcement. Players who log in to CSGO have a chance of being chosen to take part in the limited beta test. As such, it’s likely that a lot of players started playing CSGO, or came back to playing, for a chance to take part in the limited beta test.

Although no exact end date is available, the beta will most likely continue up until the CS2 release date. That is to say, it will most likely keep going until around June. As such, we might even hit a new peak in concurrent players on CSGO as more and more people try to be part of the limited beta.

That’s all the information we have about the new peak in CSGO’s concurrent players. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.