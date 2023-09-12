The Chicago Cubs have not been to the MLB playoffs since 2020. They are now on the verge of going back to postseason play with only a handful of series left to play for North Siders. Over at FanDuel sportsbook, the Cubs have been labeled with a tantalizing price of -1000 odds to make the playoffs.

That means a bettor needs to wager $100 in order to have a shot at winning $1000 if the Cubs successfully book a spot in the MLB playoffs.

Chicago is on a two-game win streak following their 5-4 victory on Monday against the Colorado Rockies in a series opener on the road. Before that, the Cubs snapped out of a three-game losing skid and closed out a four-leg set versus the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 5-2 win at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Making the Cubs' turnaround even more remarkable is the fact that following their 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 20, Chicago was given just a 6.3 percent chance by FanGraphs to make the playoffs. As of Monday, the Cubs have an 88.4 percent chance to join the fun in the postseason.

At the moment, the Cubs occupy the No. 2 Wild Card spot in the National League with a 78-67 record. The Philadelphia Phillies are the top Wild Card team in the NL so far, while the Diamondbacks are third.

Moreover, the Cubs still have a great shot at winning the National League Central division. They are just three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago will face the Brewers in their last series of the regular season, which will take place at American Family Field.