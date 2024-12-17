The Chicago Cubs pulled off a blockbuster trade last week, landing Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. It's a deal that came together fast after Astros general manager Dana Brown indicated the outfield slugger was available.

Eventually, the Cubs sent Houston a package of Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith in return — a considerable haul for someone only signed through this coming season. It begs the question: Do the Cubs plan to work out an extension with Tucker or are they willing to risk having him for just one year?

Cubs president Jed Hoyer met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday and, according to reporter Bruce Levine, he said that the team hopes to have those talks with Tucker “down the line.”

According to Levine, Hoyer didn't elaborate further and also remained non-committal about his own future with his contract expiring in 2026.

After giving up so much to land Tucker, it would behoove Chicago to try and lock up the soon-to-be 28-year-old. They need look no further than the team that was their main competition for Tucker, the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Juan Soto in a massive trade last winter, but after failing to negotiate an extension or sign him in free agency, lost him to their rival New York Mets.

Kyle Tucker gives the Cubs a consistently productive All-Star

Tucker didn't get the same hype as the other superstars who helped lead the Astros to two World Series titles and seven straight runs to the ALCS from 2017 to 2023, but he was every bit as impactful.

Look no further than this past season for proof. Tucker missed three months with a shin injury and still compiled 4.2 fWAR in 78 games. In that time, he hit .289 with a 181 OPS+ and 23 home runs. His performance also earned him his third-straight All-Star nod.

In the three seasons before that, Tucker played 140-or-more games in each and averaged right around 5.0 fWAR per year. He also averaged 30 home runs, 104 RBI, 23 stolen bases and hit for a 139 OPS+.

As for the Cubs, the team has not made the playoffs since 2020 and has not had a true star to carry the team. Tucker gives them a power-hitting veteran presence as the team tries to balance competing with bringing up some of their Major League-ready prospects. In the event Chicago can't re-sign Tucker in the offseason, they would at least be able to recoup a draft pick as compensation.

Tucker is estimated to make around $16.7 million in arbitration in 2025.