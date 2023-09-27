The Chicago Cubs are still reeling from a Tuesday night loss to the National League leading Atlanta Braves that helped rival Milwaukee clinch the NL Central pennant. A fly ball to right-center field was flubbed by Suzuki, who let the ball go right past his glove helping the Braves to seize control of the game.

Fans roasted Suzuki after the play, as visions of former Cubs fan Steve Bartman interfering with a fly ball during the 2003 playoffs at Wrigley Field danced in their heads. Suzuki, a 29-year-old outfielder from Arakawa, Tokyo, was given a pledge of support by his Cubs teammates after the costly gaffe.

Suzuki got brutally honest on the play with reporters while the Cubs collectively licked their wounds in preparation for the final few games of the season, NL Central title firmly out of reach.

The play contributed to a blown six-run lead and a Cubs loss that severely damaged the team's playoff hopes.

On Wednesday evening it was revealed that Cubs President Jed Hoyer had made his comments known on the now-infamous outfield error by Suzuki. According to Jesse Rogers, a White Sox and Cubs reporter for ESPN, Hoyer said there is still plenty of hope for Suzuki and the team going forward.

Jed Hoyer on Seiya Suzuki: “A lot of guys have made big errors and come back from that…Generally when you make it to this level, you’re pretty mentally strong. That’s the hope. He realizes it was a bad moment and keeps hitting well.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 27, 2023

“The real error: the bullpen,” one fan said in response to Hoyer's comments on Twitter. “(Manager David) Ross has had a year of bad moments,” another fan said.

“Suzuki is an awesome player,” another fan said simply in the comments section.

Suzuki made his Cubs debut in April 2022 and is currently hitting .284 with 20 home runs and 72 RBI. He is third on the team in hitting behind Cody Bellinger and Nico Horener with Dansby Swanson and other position players looking up at him in the stats department.

The Cubs had a 28% chance of making the playoffs as of Wednesday night, with a game against the Braves happening at Truist Park.