The Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodgers Stadium. We're live from Chavez Ravine at Stadium Way, sharing our MLB odds series and making a Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Cubs-Dodgers Projected Starters

Kyle Hendricks vs. Walker Buehler

Kyle Hendricks (3-11) with a 6.60 ERA

Last Start: Hendricks went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out five and walking one in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Hendricks has been especially awful on the road, going 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA over 13 outings away from Wrigley Field.

Walker Buehler (1-4) with a 5.67 ERA

Last Start: Buehler went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out six and walking two in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

2024 Home Splits: Buehler has been better at home, going 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA over six starts.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +146

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are seeing their playoff hopes slowly disappear as they entered this one trailing the final wildcard spot by six games. Unfortunately, the offense has not been consistent this season. It has hindered their ability to be competitive. Therefore, they need two of their best players to hit the mark.

Cody Bellinger faces his former team and has enjoyed doing so since he left Los Angeles. So far, he is batting .314 with 11 hits, four home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs over 10 games against the Dodgers. Nico Hoerner has battled adversity and injuries this season. Regardless, he has done well when he has played. Hoerner also enjoys facing the Dodgers, as he is batting .338 with 23 hits, three home runs, nine RBIs, and 11 runs over 17 games against them.

Hendricks has had a long career. Unfortunately, he has not done well against the Dodgers, going 3-3 with a 5.68 ERA over seven showdowns with the boys in blue. Hendricks will eventually turn it over to a bullpen that is the seventh-best in baseball. Yet, they don't have an established closer.

The Cubs will cover the spread if their bats can get hot and bring some power while giving themselves an early lead. Then, they need their pitching staff to hold up.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the majors and will continue to strive to be the best as the season draws to a close. But they must keep the momentum going, and that requires hitting the baseball well and driving it to all parts of the field. The Dodgers certainly have the bats to do it, including one of the absolute best in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani had an emotional week and continues to produce while gearing up for his first playoff appearance ever. Ultimately, this is a new experience for the megastar as he looks to help the Dodgers beat the Cubs. Ohtani has also thrived against the Cubs, batting .375 with nine hits, two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs over six showdowns with Chicago.

Mookie Betts benefits from Ohtani hitting in front of him and loves raking the baseball. However, he has struggled against the Cubs, batting just .235 with 27 hits, five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 18 runs over 30 games against them. Freddie Freeman has had another good season. Additionally, he likes playing the Cubs. Freeman is batting .260 with 76 hits, 12 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 49 runs over 79 games against Chicago. Teoscar Hernandez has been good this season. Furthermore, he is batting .308 with four hits, one home run, three RBIs, and one run over three games against the Cubs.

Flaherty will have to find his pitches. When he finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 10th in baseball in team ERA. This is a good bullpen, even though they don't have an established closer.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their lineup can slug the baseball and find ways to score. Also, they need a good outing from their starter and for the bullpen to not fold.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Cubs took two of three from the Dodgers earlier this season. Now, they hope to go into Chavez Ravine and steal some games. The Cubs come into this one with a 69-74 mark against the run line, while the Dodgers are 71-72. Additionally, the Cubs are 43-29 against the run line on the road, while the Dodgers are 37-34 against the run line at home. This seems like a recipe for a similar game, with both teams struggling to score and the Dodgers ultimately winning in the end. The Cubs cover the spread on the road, though.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: