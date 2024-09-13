ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for yet another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming slate of MLB action as we head to the National League for this next matchup. The Chicago Cubs will continue their current road series against the Colorado Rockies as both teams open this new series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Rockies prediction and pick.

Cubs-Rockies Projected Starters

Javier Assad (RHP) vs. Austin Gomber (LHP)

Javier Assad (7-5) with a 3.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 111 K, 131.2 IP

Last Start: 9/7 vs. NYY (L) – 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-3) with a 4.01 ERA, .263 OBA, 58 K, 67.1 IP

Austin Gomber (5-10) with a 4.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 108 K, 152.0 IP

Last Start: 9/5 @ ATL (W) – 8.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-3) with a 4.43 ERA, .264 OBA, 39 K, 63.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Rockies Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -142

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 10.5 (-120)

Under: 10.5 (-102)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee Sports Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Cubs are currently second in the National League Central, sitting 8.5 games back of the leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are also just five games back of the final NL Wild Card slot and they'll have to overtake the Atlanta Braves in the process if they want to squeeze into the Postseason. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they've improved their stock with a recent 2-1 series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a number of peaks and valleys throughout the season, the Cubs are now within striking distance of the Postseason, but it'll take some heroic efforts over these last few series in order to keep their hopes alive. They've scored 26 runs over the last four games and their bats have been producing, so it'll be all about a strong pitching performance for them to be successful here.

The Cubs will send Javier Assad behind his winning record and solid marks on the road. He's alternated wins and losses over the last five starts he's made and he's coming into this contest following a loss in his last outing. Still, he managed a solid start and only allowed one run through the loss, so it's expected that he should put together another strong showing here. The Cubs lead this season series against the Rockies 3-0 and with this final series coming in a crucial time of the season for them, expect them to try and go for another sweep here in Colorado.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently fifth in the NL West and continue to hold one of the worst records in baseball. Their Postseason hopes diminished quite some time ago and the rest of the season will be about ending on a high note for morale purposes. They've gone just 4-6 over their last 10 games and most recently took down the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on the road. They can thank Jacob Stallings for lifting them to the win with his RBI in the ninth inning and he's been a rare bright spot throughout this squad's run this season. Expect them to carry some positive momentum into this series against Chicago.

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the mound after placing him on paternity leave earlier in the week. As the case is with all new fathers, we should see Gomber return refreshed and motivated in making this start in return to the game. He had a great outing his last appearance, pitching eight innings against the Atlanta Braves and only allowing one run in the process. He also struck out six batters, which was his highest total in over a month and a solid indication that he's trying to get his record back on track.

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Cubs will visit the Rockies for this upcoming three-game series and the meetings between these two teams this year have been all about the Chicago Cubs. They're 3-0 against the Rockies this season and they've outscored them 26-10 through those three games. None of the contests have been particularly close and if the Cubs manage to continue scoring runs in this hitter-friendly ballpark, they should be able to contest for another series sweep in this one.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Chicago Cubs to get the win on the road here. They still have a small chance at catching the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card race and they should be determined to lock-in and put together a winning run of games during September. For now, let's ride Chicago to find success during this series on the road.

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs -1.5 (+106)